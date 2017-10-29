Lionel Richie Will Have a Catchphrase on American Idol

Lionel Richie is taking his dawg, Randy Jackson‘s lead and coming up with a great catchphrase for his run as a judge on “American Idol,” and he’s plastering it on every piece of merchandise imaginable.
Richie has apparently adopted, “Here Comes Da Judge” as his slogan for the next installment of the TV singing competition, which has already started filming the initial auditions.
According to documents obtained by The Blast, Richie filed October 13 to trademark “HERE COMES DA JUDGE” and “HERE COMES DA JUDGE — LIONEL RICHIE.”
Curious about the merchandise Lionel is planning on hawking with his hot new slogan?
- belt buckles
- campaign buttons
- sewing boxes
- hair ties
- t-shirts
- rugby shirts
- cardigans
- bandanas
- shot glasses
- cork screws
- scented candles