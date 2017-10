This content is sponsored by Hautly.

Easy to make and packed with calcium and protein, this dairy-fresh spread will get your Thanksgiving Day off to a delicious start. Or just keep it in the fridge for a light snack!

Pumpkin Ricotta Spread

Ingredients:

15 oz Hautly Part Skim Ricotta

4 Tbsp Pumpkin Butter (may substitute apple butter or another seasonal variety)

1 Tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

Combine all ingredients, chill and serve with seasonal fruit, on waffles or breakfast breads.