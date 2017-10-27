How to Feel Happy Before You Go To Sleep

Waking up on the right side of the bed means going to sleep on the right side. Here are six tips from Elite Daily for how to feel happy before you go to bed and sleep better:

Forget the negative and focus on the positive. Reflect on three to 10 positive aspects of your day, even tiny moments.

Resist the urge to watch Netflix. Research shows unhappy people watch more TV in their spare time, so take a tech hiatus before bedtime.

Stop sipping liquids one hour before bed. No more getting unsettled by waking up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom!

Kill the lights. Dim the lights and lay off the blue screens to wind down for dark and sleep.

Make a list of minor accomplishments. Pat yourself on the back; it leads to better self-esteem and sweeter dreams.

Get physical. Sure, you could do yoga–or get creative 😉