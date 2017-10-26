Woman Who Married Herself Admits She’s Been Cheating on Herself

We talked about this whole self-marriage craze the other morning–the one some millennials are embracing as an alternative to, well…actual marriage.

Now comes the story of a woman named Sophie Tanner from Brighton, England. She married herself two years ago and actually had a ceremony and everything. But she just admitted that now, she’s CHEATING on herself. She’s been dating a man for the past five months.

She says she’s not planning to divorce herself over the cheating.

After all, she IS getting more attention . . . and that’s really the point anyway, right?

Here’s a photo of the happy couple.

