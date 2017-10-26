KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: News Anchor Literally ‘Loses It’ After Eating Really Spicy Chip

Trish
Filed Under: news anchor, One Chip Challenge

The anchors of Channel 2’s morning show in Denver took something called the “one chip challenge” on Wednesday. It involved eating a really spicy chip, which co-anchor Natalie Tysdal washed down with a cup of steaming hot coffee. She then threw up on the air. “I thought I was okay until I had a drink of my coffee to wash down the chip,” Tysdal wrote on Facebook. “I threw up, couldn’t breathe and felt like fire was coming out of my mouth, nose and ears. I had a bottle of water, a glass of milk, a tablespoon of honey, and three mints and still felt on fire. An hour later, I had chills and a massive headache.” She’s totally fine now, though.

