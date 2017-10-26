KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

The Best Baseball Cities In America

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 27: Fredbird, mascot of the St. Louis Cardinals, performs prior to Game Six of the MLB World Series against the Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium on October 27, 2011 in St Louis, Missouri.
Naturally, St. Louis makes the list!

According to a new study, New York is the best city in America to be a baseball fan, but St. Louis is a very close SECOND.

Researchers looked at a bunch of different factors, like win-loss records, ticket prices, how close each stadium is to the city center, and how engaged the fans are.

The top 10 cities, in order, are New York . . . St. Louis . . . Los Angeles . . . San Francisco . . . Arlington, Texas . . . Boston . . . Atlanta . . . Cincinnati . . . Chicago . . . and Pittsburgh.

