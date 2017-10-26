Martha Stewart Thanksgiving Meal Kits Return, and This Time They’re Cheaper

Marley Spoon, a meal-kit delivery service, in a collaboration with Martha Stewart, will for the second time sell a Thanksgiving-themed meal kit online.

Stewart is a partner in the delivery company, which uses her recipes for its weekly menus. Marley Spoon also sells a variety of its meal kits through Amazon Fresh.

The boxes will feed 8 to 10 people, according to Marley Spoon, and can be cooked on Thanksgiving Day, “by novice and experienced cooks alike.”

You can order ‘The Complete Feast’ which contains all of the ingredients and cooking instructions for a 12-14lbs. turkey, gravy, four sides and one dessert.

If you’re looking for ‘Just the Sides’ they have that too. This kit contains all of the ingredients and cooking instructions for four sides and one dessert.

Marley Spoon tried the Thanksgiving kits for the first time last year, and found that customers were overwhelmed by some of the difficult recipes, and the price.

This year, Marley Spoon’s Thanksgiving kits retail for $159.95, $20 cheaper than in 2016.

