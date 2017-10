Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 have announced the first details of their upcoming 2018 world tour produced by Live Nation, which is happening in conjunction with the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, Red Pill Blues.

Maroon 5 will make a stop in St. Louis on September 13th at the Scottrade Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 30th at 12:00pm.

Click here for more ticket information.