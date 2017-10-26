Brewery Creates Beer to Honor Chainsaw-Wielding Nun

A Florida brewery is honoring a chainsaw-wielding nun who helped clear Hurricane Irma debris with a new brew dubbed “Nun With A Chainsaw.”

The Due South Brewing Co., based in Boynton Beach, announced the creation of a beer designed to honor Sister Margaret Ann of Miami’s Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School, who became a viral star last month when photos and video posted online showed her using a chainsaw to clear debris from the storm while dressed in her full habit.

The brewery said the beer, an India Pale Ale, was designed to have tropical and piney flavors in honor of the tropical hurricane and the wood debris the nun chopped into bits with her chainsaw.

“We got power back and were able to return to brewing, the story of the nun in Miami chopping down trees resonated with us,” Due South’s Doug Fairall told Patch. “We had all just got done trimming fallen trees and mending fences.”

Sister Margaret said she is honored to have a beer named in her honor, but she said it is unlikely that she will sample the brew. 🙂