Target Announces Plans to Delay “Christmas Creep”

Target has announced plans to delay the inevitable post-Halloween, pre-Thanksgiving “Christmas creep” this year. “[Customers] want us to pause, and be really intentional and recognize Thanksgiving,” Rick Gomez, Target’s chief marketing officer tells the AP. What they don’t want us to do is go right into Christmas. So, we are going to respect that.” Specifically, Target will keep Thanksgiving signs and displays at the entrances through November and highlight Thanksgiving meal preparation and entertaining for shoppers. The company is also discontinuing its ”10 Days of Deals” strategy, which it had for two seasons in a row. Instead, it will increase weekend deals starting November 11.