Six Ways You’re Ruining Halloween For Everyone Else in Your Life

It’s okay if you’re not a huge fan of Halloween. Just don’t ruin it for the rest of us by being a Debbie or Doug Downer.

According to a new survey, here are the top six ways people take the fun out of Halloween . . .

1. Showing up to a costume party in regular clothes. You can get away with it if it’s a kids’ party. But if it’s a party for adults, either wear a costume or stay home.

2. Not answering the door for trick-or-treaters. At least leave your porch light off, so they don’t waste their time.

3. Refusing to let your kids eat ANY candy. And pretty much everyone thinks it’s lame to hand out non-candy items to OTHER kids, like little bags of popcorn or pencils.

4. Refusing to carve a pumpkin. Or refusing to even buy them, because you think it’s a waste of money.

5. Refusing to watch a scary movie. Even if you think they’re lame, this is the one time of year you need to get over it.

6. Constantly talking about how much you hate Halloween. Again, it’s fine if it’s not your favorite holiday. Just try not to ruin it for everyone else.

Click Here to read more.