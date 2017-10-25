Do super-scary movies make you sleep with the lights on for days? Are you more into the fall season’s pumpkin spice and changing leaves than bloodcurdling screams? If you want to get in the Halloween spirit but don’t want to be scared, check out some of these movies. EW‘s has a list of horror movies for wimps to stream on Halloween. Here are some that made the list:

Addams Family Values (Hulu): The better of the two modern Addams Family flicks, there’s nothing too scary here–unless you’re afraid of a middle-aged couple who desire each other sexually. Young Frankenstein (Netflix): The Mel Brooks horror-comedy-parody is a classic. Gremlins (Netflix): Basically, just rabid Furbies. The Nightmare Before Christmas (Netflix): Basically, it’s about an evil pillowcase filled with bugs who’s very passionate about gambling. Corpse Bride (Netflix): The neglected stepchild of spooky animated stop-motion movies, with some bona fide great songs. Scooby Doo (Netflix): A ridiculously silly farce with some very adult jokes you definitely didn’t catch as a kid. Batman (Hulu): The one starring Michael Keaton was campy and spooky. Clue (Hulu): If you want to get your Tim Curry fix, but aren’t quite up for Rocky Horror. Shaun of the Dead (Showtime): Though it’s the goriest movie on this list, it’s pure comedy at heart. Teen Wolf (Hulu): This Michael J. Fox comedy is less of a horror flick and more of an allegory for puberty. (check this link for more)