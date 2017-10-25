KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Best Wines to Pair With Your Halloween Candy

(Photo by Denis Contreras/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

Everything is better with a glass of wine, including your Halloween candy haul.

Wine review site Vivino released its annual Halloween candy wine pairing chart, which recommends the right varieties to pair with your treats to bring out their yummiest flavors.

Fruity candies like Twizzlers tend to go well with lighter wines like rosé, which has a sweetness to match their intensity. Meanwhile, Vivino suggests pairing dark, rich Reese’s with gamay, a jammy red wine. This year’s list also includes lesser known wines like tokaji (a good match for Snickers) and moscato d’Asti (a sparkling white that pairs especially well with pink Starbusts). See below for the scary-good lineup, and learn more about each wine at Vivino.

