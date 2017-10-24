KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

VIRAL VIDEO: Deaf Baby Girl Hear’s Mother’s Voice For First Time

A baby born without the ability to hear finally heard her mother’s voice for the first time. The emotional moment between mother and child was shared on social media and has quickly captured the hearts of millions of people around the world.

2-month-old Charly Keane was reportedly born with congenital hearing loss and her parents did not know if she would ever hear in her life. “The reason we found out is because Virginia has a great early screening program where, at 24 hours of life, they do a hearing screen on the babies and, she failed,” her mother Christy Keane said.

