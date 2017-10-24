KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

VIDEO: Stripped Down Version of ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’

Trish
Filed Under: Cyndi Lauper, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Miley Cyrus, The Voice
(Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)

Have you been watching The Voice this season? I have to say I’m enjoying Miley this season and her dad! Billy Ray is helping her advise her team this time around. I especially loved this version of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” she arranged for one of her battle rounds. Addison Agen went against Karli Webster.  Karli moves on with Team Miley. After a double steal, Addison goes to Team Adam.

