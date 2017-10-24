VIDEO: Stripped Down Version of ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’

Have you been watching The Voice this season? I have to say I’m enjoying Miley this season and her dad! Billy Ray is helping her advise her team this time around. I especially loved this version of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” she arranged for one of her battle rounds. Addison Agen went against Karli Webster. Karli moves on with Team Miley. After a double steal, Addison goes to Team Adam.