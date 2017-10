VIDEO: Stripped Down Version of ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’

Have you been watching The Voice this season? I have to say I’m enjoying Miley this season and her dad! Billy Ray is helping her advise her team this time around. I especially loved this version of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” she arranged for one of her battle rounds.¬†Addison Agen went against Karli Webster.¬† Karli moves on with Team Miley. After a double steal, Addison goes to Team Adam.