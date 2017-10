Taco Bell is testing a new dessert option called the “Kit Kat Chocoladilla”at select locations in Wisconsin. They’re also testing new Vanilla Iced Coffee in the same area. The “Chocoladilla” is Kit Kats in a grilled tortilla! And in some places you can get it stuffed with Twix. And it’s only a $1! Can we get this here please???

🚨@tacobell is not the hero we deserve, it's the one we NEED. Please roll this out nationwide! #CHOCOLADILLA pic.twitter.com/6CPr1RjIFc — Jack Skellington 💀 (@JRussTerrier) October 19, 2017