Rescued Calf Enjoys Life Believing It’s a Dog

A calf was rejected by it’s family, so it decided to be a dog instead.
Baby James, from the Happy Hens and Highlands Farm outside of Asheville, North Carolina, was born a survivor. The calf was born oxygen deprives, suffering from brain damage which resulted in his inability to nurse from his mother.
Despite attempts to help him nurse and dwell with his mother, he was taken inside family’s home on the farm where he was fed through tubes, according to the farm’s website.
When James was around one month old, his vet discovered James’ navel had not closed off, causing urine to flow through and cause an infection. Invasive surgery followed, but the time apart from his herd made him an outcast.
“The other cattle thought he was odd and ignored him or bullied him,” according to the farm’s website.
The family’s dogs adopted James, showing him love, cleaning him and treating him as one of their own.
Our sweet foster dog May and baby James taking a nap together. May was abandoned at a kill shelter and was scheduled to be euthanized 1 hour after we arrived to pick her up. She is still a little insecure and afraid of being abandoned again but she knows she can totally trust James and he won't hurt her. She us available to adopt through #brotherwolf animal rescue in #Asheville :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: #scottishhighland #adoptdontshop #dontshopadopt #babyanimals #rescue #rescuedog #animallover #dailyfluff #cutenessoverload #animalsofinstagram #ashevillenc #northcarolina #nc #Scottish #highlandcow #farmlife #farmer #farmanimals #buzzfeedanimals #appalachianmountains #blueridgemountains #blueridgeparkway #blueridge #appalachian
James also spends some of his time dressing up and playing different characters, such as a superhero, a “vicious” dragon hunting down a bottle of milk, or a Jedi knight.
SUPER JAMES!! #scottishhighland #cow #dailycute #babyanimals #babyanimalsofinstagram #furbaby #animallover #dailyfluff #cutenessoverload #animalsofinstagram #asheville #ashevillenc #northcarolina #nc #Scottish #highlandcow #farmlife #farmer #farmanimals #buzzfeedanimals #appalachianmountains #blueridgemountains #blueridgeparkway #blueridge #appalachian #thedodo
Baby James the #Jedi is ready to fight his next battle (hernia surgery on Monday). I posted a blog with his whole story for those of you who are new to our page (also the link to order his t-shirt) Link to our website in bio (then go to the blog) . . . . #cuteanimals #cuteanimal #adorableanimals #babyanimals #animallove #cutepets #animalsofig #animalkingdom #animalsofinstagram #starwars #obiwan #asheville #animallovers #petsofig #littleanimals #pets_of_instagram #loveanimals #cutest #funnyanimals #animalgram #northcarolina #asheville #furbaby #cosplay #scottish #cutest #funnyanimals #thedodo #obiwankenobi