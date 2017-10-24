KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

LIST: The 50 Greatest Halloween Songs of All Time

Greg Hewitt
Halloween Songs
Ranker just put out a list of the best Halloween songs, ranked by readers.

The list contains some of the best Halloween party music songs – both modern and classic. While Halloween theme music can be found on compilation albums some of the best Halloween tunes are one-off singles.

From “Monster Mash” to the “Time Warp,” check out this list for some great Halloween songs.

Here are the top 5:

#5 – “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell (Chorus)

#4 – “I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins 

#3 – Ray Parker Jr. – “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

#2 – “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett and the Crypt 

 #1 – “Thriller” by Michael Jackson

 

Click Here to get the full list.

