Top Things That Make People Feel Young

We’ve all seen someone post on Facebook something like, “Today’s my 27th birthday, I’m SO OLD!”  First of all, that’s ridiculous.  And second of all, it turns out they’re off by almost six decades.

 

According to a new survey of people over 50, the age that makes someone officially OLD is 83.  Got that?  You’re not old until you’re in your early 80s.

 

The survey also found the top five things people over 50 do that make them feel young.  Check ’em out . . .

1.  Driving.

 

2.  Looking much younger than they really are.

 

3.  Facebook.

 

4.  Traveling regularly.

 

5.  Still working.

 

