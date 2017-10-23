KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Do You Believe In Paranormal Activity?

If UFOs ever do land on Earth or Bigfoot ever stops acting like a coward and shows himself, apparently most of us WON’T be surprised.

 

According to a new survey, 75% of Americans believe in at least one PARANORMAL thing.  And 5% basically believe in EVERY possible paranormal phenomenon.

Here are the seven most common paranormal beliefs . . .

 

1.  Lost ancient civilizations like Atlantis once existed . . . 55% believe it.

 

2.  Places can be HAUNTED by ghosts or spirits . . . 52% believe it.

 

3.  Aliens have visited Earth in ancient times . . . 35%.

 

4.  Aliens have visited Earth in modern times . . . 26%.

chapman fear survey 2017 paranormal beliefs Do You Believe In Paranormal Activity?

 

5.  Some people have telekinetic abilities and can move objects with their mind . . . 25%.

 

6.  Psychics can see the future . . . 19%.

 

7.  Bigfoot is real . . . 16%.

Click here to read more. 

