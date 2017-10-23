Do You Believe In Paranormal Activity?

If UFOs ever do land on Earth or Bigfoot ever stops acting like a coward and shows himself, apparently most of us WON’T be surprised.
According to a new survey, 75% of Americans believe in at least one PARANORMAL thing. And 5% basically believe in EVERY possible paranormal phenomenon.
Here are the seven most common paranormal beliefs . . .
1. Lost ancient civilizations like Atlantis once existed . . . 55% believe it.
2. Places can be HAUNTED by ghosts or spirits . . . 52% believe it.
3. Aliens have visited Earth in ancient times . . . 35%.
4. Aliens have visited Earth in modern times . . . 26%.
5. Some people have telekinetic abilities and can move objects with their mind . . . 25%.
6. Psychics can see the future . . . 19%.
7. Bigfoot is real . . . 16%.