Do You Believe In Paranormal Activity?

If UFOs ever do land on Earth or Bigfoot ever stops acting like a coward and shows himself, apparently most of us WON’T be surprised.

According to a new survey, 75% of Americans believe in at least one PARANORMAL thing. And 5% basically believe in EVERY possible paranormal phenomenon.

Here are the seven most common paranormal beliefs . . .

1. Lost ancient civilizations like Atlantis once existed . . . 55% believe it.

2. Places can be HAUNTED by ghosts or spirits . . . 52% believe it.

3. Aliens have visited Earth in ancient times . . . 35%.

4. Aliens have visited Earth in modern times . . . 26%.

5. Some people have telekinetic abilities and can move objects with their mind . . . 25%.

6. Psychics can see the future . . . 19%.

7. Bigfoot is real . . . 16%.

