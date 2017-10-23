KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Actor Corey Feldman Performing Concert in St. Louis Next Week

Greg Hewitt
Corey Feldman, who’s had about as interesting, eclectic career as one could have, is coming to St. Louis for a concert at the Ready Room on Monday, October 30th.

Feldman, best known for co-starring alongside Corey Haim in a series of films in the 80’s and 90’s, will be playing alongside his backup band, The Angels.

Corey has undergone several musical transformations over the years, ranging from a Michael Jackson-like tribute to…well, I’m not really sure.

 

