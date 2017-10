This content sponsored by Hautly.

Blue Cheese Ricotta Spread

1/2 cup Hautly Blue Cheese Crumbles

7 oz Hautly Ricotta Cheese

2 large cloves roasted garlic

1/4 cup pine nuts (optional)

Salt & Fresh Ground Pepper

Combine blue cheese and ricotta. Add in roasted garlic and pine nuts. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Use as filling, cracker or sandwich spread.

Note: If using a piping bag to stuff olives or mushrooms, use food processor to blend ricotta and blue cheese for a smoother consistency.