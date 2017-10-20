STUDY: Your Dog Might Be a Great Big Manipulative Flirt

That cute puppy eye roll may not be as innocent as you think it is.

Researchers from the University of Portsmouth investigated whether dog’s facial expressions were tailored to attention from people.

The team found that the dogs produced significantly more facial movements when they were being watched than when not.

The findings are striking:

Experts filmed and analysed the facial responses of 24 dogs of different breeds and found dogs produced more facial movements when they were watched

One particular movement of the eyebrows was used much more frequently, which indicates they are learning as they go.

In addition, the research also found the expression leads to shelter dogs being rehoused quicker which suggests dogs may be aware of the beneficial effects of their expressions. Isn’t it true that it’s always the shelter dog with the sad, don’t leave me here eyes that get your attention first?

Click Here to read more.