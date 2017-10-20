Microsoft Builds Treehouse Workspace For Employees

Need a break from the florescent lighting and cubicles in your office? How would you like to work in a treehouse?

Microsoft recently opened a new outdoor treehouse meeting space for its employees at the Redmond, Washington campus.

The tech giant said the treehouses were built because research shows that being in nature improves creativity, focus and happiness. Microsoft built these treehouse spaces based on this philosophy.

The space has wi-fi and outlets to charge all mobile devices and laptops.

Treehouse number one is 12 feet of the ground and according to Microsoft, “features charred-wood walls and a soaring ceiling with a round skylight that lets in just a bubble of blue. It’s more Hobbit than HQ, with cinnamon-colored shingles and a gingerbread-house feel.”

Two of the three treehouses are open, with the third scheduled to open later this year.