Jorts & Fanny Pack-Wearing Fraternity Performs Dance Routine For A Cause

They never expected the video to go viral but once it did, they wanted to turn it into something good!Members of Sigma Tau Gamma, a fraternity at the University of Central Oklahoma, posted a video of a dance routine while wearing JORTS and FANNY PACKS. Of course it went viral because who doesn’t love a dance routine while wearing a fanny pack. So they decided to use their “fame” and raise money for the Special Olympics. They posted this message:

“We’re glad that all of you enjoyed the video as much as we enjoyed performing it,” read a statement from the fraternity. “Though we are thrilled that our video has reached such heights, we also understand that we have a greater responsibility to affect positive social change.” And this link to a Gofundme page.