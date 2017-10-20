KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Jorts & Fanny Pack-Wearing Fraternity Performs Dance Routine For A Cause

Trish
(Courtesy: UCO Sigma Tau Gamma on Facebook)

They never expected the video to go viral but once it did, they wanted to turn it into something good!Members of Sigma Tau Gamma, a fraternity at the University of Central Oklahoma, posted a video of a dance routine while wearing JORTS and FANNY PACKS.  Of course it went viral because who doesn’t love a dance routine while wearing a fanny pack. So they decided to use their “fame” and raise money for the Special Olympics. They posted this message:

“We’re glad that all of you enjoyed the video as much as we enjoyed performing it,” read a statement from the fraternity. “Though we are thrilled that our video has reached such heights, we also understand that we have a greater responsibility to affect positive social change.” And this link to a Gofundme page. 

