How to Safely Dress Your Dog in a Halloween Costume

We’re less than two weeks away from Halloween, and if you’re planning on putting your DOG in a costume (and I would suggest that you really think it through before you decide on a “costume”) you’ll want to hear this first.

Five safety tips for dressing up your dog on Halloween according to pet experts . . .

1. Have a “dress rehearsal.” If this is your first time putting your dog in a Halloween costume, don’t wait until the 31st to put it on. Buy one NOW and have them try it on a few times before Halloween.

2. Pay attention to how they respond. If your dog won’t look at you, folds its ears back, scratches at the costume, or runs and hides, those are pretty clear signs he’s not into it.

3. Don’t force it. Some dogs just don’t like being in a costume. Especially if they’re an older dog who never wore one as a puppy. You can try to encourage them with treats and praise, but if they hate it, they hate it.

4. Stay away from certain types of costumes. You’ll want to avoid outfits with strings or other accessories your dog could eat when you’re not looking. And anything that restricts their ability to bark, eat, drink, walk, see, or hear should also be avoided.

5. Watch for heatstroke. It doesn’t even need to be hot outside for your dog to overheat in their costume. Some material just holds heat better than others. So if your dog begins to pant or won’t come when called, it could be a sign they’re overheating.

Or better yet, maybe you spare your dog the embarrassment of having to deal with keeping a pipe in his mouth all evening long dressed as Sherlock Holmes… and give him the night off.

What do you say?

