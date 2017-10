All hail the king of fast food…Chick-fil-A.

Business Insider and Foursquare teamed up for a study to determine the most popular fast food chain in each state and Chick-fil-A took the title in 38 states, including Missouri and Illinois.

McDonald’s was named the favorite in three states, In-N-Out Burger and Popeye’s each took two states and Raising Cane’s, White Castle, Culver’s, Taco Bueno and Wendy’s each took one state.

