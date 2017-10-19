Self-Marriage is a Thing And Lots of Millennials Think It’s a Good Idea

There’s something to be said for the pageantry of the wedding ceremony, it’s intoxicating to be the center of attention for that one evening in front of your family and friends.

But what if you haven’t met the right person yet?

The “self-marriage” movement is becoming more and more popular these days and many millennials are taking the proverbial plunge.

According to the website, selfmarriageceremonies.com (yes, there really is such a website) “Self-Marriage is a commitment to valuing and prioritizing self-love and self-care within a culture that has neglected it, left it behind, commercialized and dehumanized it.? Self-Marriage is a commitment to being there for yourself, to choosing the livelihood and lifestyle that will help you grow and blossom into the most alive, beautiful, and deeply happy person you can be.? Self-Marriage is a way to formalize, proclaim, share, and sanctify self-love.? It can be honored as a concept in itself, through a physical ceremony, and regularly through one-on-one sessions to help grow and build this marriage.”

It adds, “Self-Marriage is for anyone who has ever felt she could love herself more completely.? For anyone who has tried to love himself, and not known where to start.? Self-Marriage is for those who wish to be living examples of the change they wish to see in the world and know that a world full of love begins with a world full of self-love.? For those ready to commit to their greater purpose; for those who wish to know themselves more deeply.? Self-Marriage is for those who are or have been heartbroken and wish to heal their wounds and step into their wholeness.? It is for those who are already in loving, fulfilling relationships and for those who are already in love with their life and want to share, declare, and sanctify it.? Self-Marriage is for those in need of ritual, ceremony, and initiation.? It is for those who feel Self-Marriage just might be crazy or novel enough to work”

In need of ritual, ceremony and initiation…and some attention maybe?

