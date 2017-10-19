School Cancels Halloween Party, Doing “Black and Orange Spirit Day” Instead

It appears this would be one of those decisions that seems to annoy everyone on both sides of the issue.

Boyden Elementary School in Walpole, Massachusetts has decided not to hold their annual Halloween costume parade this year. They say it’s, “not inclusive of all students,” so they’re canceling it.

Instead, they’re holding a “Black and Orange Spirit Day.”

According to news reports, In a message to parents the school principal says, “…the costume parade is out of our ordinary routine and can be difficult for many students. Also, the parade is not inclusive of all the students and it is our goal each and every day to ensure all student’s individual differences are respected.”

On Friday the school will have a Halloween party after school hours, but the school says Halloween itself will be “Black and Orange” spirit day.

Parents WBZ-TV spoke with are not happy about the decision to cancel the parade.

“We have grand-kids going to Boyden School. Wonderful school,” a grandmother of a student said. “The Halloween party should happen on Friday cause all the kids are excited.”

“Put a costume on. Parade down the street. Let them have their little time,” a Walpole man said. “Why do you have to turn it into something political?”

So, basically, a Halloween party minus Halloween. Sounds great.

Trick or Treat!

