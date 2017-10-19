POLL: Most People Won’t Buy Groceries Online

According to a new Reuters poll, 75 percent of online shoppers say they rarely, if ever, buy groceries online. Even among shoppers who purchase goods off the internet weekly, 60 percent said they never buy groceries online. “I like to touch everything,” says Beth Hatter, echoing a common refrain. And that is the very reason I wouldn’t buy groceries online. I want to pick out my meat, chicken, veggies…etc. I like to check expiration dates too much! haha. The poll reveals that 60 percent of respondents feel that their local food markets offer better deals, quality and convenience than online alternatives, which might explain why Amazon recently entered the brick-and-mortar sector with its purchase of Whole Foods. Read all the stats here.