George Michael Celebrated in Nostalgic New ‘Fantasy’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

George Michael’s musical legacy is celebrated in a nostalgic new video for “Fantasy.”

Related: George Michael’s Documentary Gets Teaser Trailer

“Fantasy” was originally released as a b-side on the “Freedom ’90” 12-inch in 1990 and later appeared on the 2011 deluxe edition of Faith. A new version remixed by Nile Rodgers was released earlier this year, commissioned by Michael himself shortly before his death on Christmas Day 2016.

“I hope we make the fans proud of the amount of love we put into it,” Rodgers said upon the new version’s release, tweeting to those who expressed mixed feelings about the posthumous nature of the work, “You SHOULD have mixed feelings. No one’s heart was dragged through emotional ambiguity more than mine. Tears, uncertainty, happiness & love.”

The new video is packed with imagery from throughout Michael’s storied career, utilizing clips from his many iconic music videos, including “Faith” and “I Want Your Sex.”

This week (Oct. 20) sees George Michael’s second solo album, Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, and a newly remastered version of his MTV Unplugged session from 1996 released together as a box set.

Check out “Fantasy” below.