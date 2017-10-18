WATCH: David Letterman Joins Kimmel, Takes Jab At Jimmy Fallon

David Letterman stopped by Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he admitted that he was excited to have a reason to leave his house. “It’s so good to see famous people again. Just to be out of the house!”

During his interview, the former late night host threw shade at Jimmy Fallon when discussing the nice comments he got from other TV hosts when he announced his retirement in 2015. Letterman joked, “I have nothing but the highest regard for all the talk show [hosts], even Jimmy Fallon. I’ll include him.”

Dave also talked about giving Conan O’Brien a horse, his new Netflix show, being honored for the Mark Twain Prize, reveals what he misses most about late-night and tells stories about life after his show.