Today’s Your Day with Here Today: Ronald McDonald House Charities of St Louis

Here Today is excited to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of St Louis, and their passion for helping local families make the most of their sometimes unlucky situations.

Courtney Fischer, manager of the Family Room Program joined KEZK’s Trish Gazall on a shopping spree at Here Today and packed a shopping cart with $200 worth of much needed food and supplies!

The shopping spree was part of an ongoing “Today’s Your Day with Here Today” program, where Here Today and KEZK celebrate people and organizations making a difference in our community.

To learn how you can get involved with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of St Louis CLICK HERE! 

To find a Here Today store near you CLICK HERE! 

