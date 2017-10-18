Shake Shack Pop-Up in St. Louis Later this Month!!

If you can’t wait until the official opening of Shake Shack (sometime in 2017) in St. Louis, they will be giving you a taste for a couple of hours later this month. From their website:

To celebrate Shake Shack‘s arrival in the Central West End, we’re popping up with our friends at Porano Pasta for one day only.

We’re servin’ up Shack classics plus a butterscotch frozen custard banana-oat cookie sandwich created just for us by Chef Mathew Rice of Niche Food Group.

Come hungry and snag the first taste of Shack in the Lou!

You have to RSVP! Here’s the menu for the pop-up event: