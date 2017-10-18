KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Shake Shack Pop-Up in St. Louis Later this Month!!

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

If you can’t wait until the official opening of Shake Shack (sometime in 2017) in St. Louis, they will be giving you a taste for a couple of hours later this month. From their website:

To celebrate Shake Shack‘s arrival in the Central West End, we’re popping up with our friends at Porano Pasta for one day only. 

We’re servin’ up Shack classics plus a butterscotch frozen custard banana-oat cookie sandwich created just for us by Chef Mathew Rice of Niche Food Group.

Come hungry and snag the first taste of Shack in the Lou!

 

You have to RSVP! Here’s the menu for the pop-up event:

sha stl pop up menu 24x36 01 Shake Shack Pop Up in St. Louis Later this Month!!

