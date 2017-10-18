Kindergartner Raises Money to Buy Classmates’ Milk

A kindergartner in Michigan has gone viral for raising more than $8,000 (and counting) as part of an online fundraiser for a friend who couldn’t afford milk at lunch. CBS News reports that 5-year-old Sunshine Oelfke kicked off the campaign after learning her friend Layla wasn’t able to buy milk for 45 cents each day. When Sunshine donated the $30 inside her own piggy bank, her grandmother Jackie decided to launch a GoFundMe page (click here to see it), hoping to raise $700 to cover the cost of milk for those who can’t afford it for the entire semester. Within a week, she raised more than $1,000. “She [Sunshine] doesn’t understand the impact she’s made,” Jackie notes. “But now she knows she can do whatever she puts her mind to.”