Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick are set to reprise their Trolls roles in a new holiday special for NBC. Timberlake teased the special via Twitter on Tuesday with a sneak peek video preview. Trolls Holiday will air the day after Thanksgiving, on Friday, November 24.

Nov 23rd is Turkey day. Nov 24th – date night with Branch & Poppy. @Trolls #TrollsHolidays is premiering Friday, Nov. 24 on @NBC. 🍁🔥🍗 🎁 pic.twitter.com/3amVcEbCSO — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 17, 2017