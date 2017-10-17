VIRAL VIDEO: Firefighters Reenact”Dirty Dancing” Scene For Safety Video

This is a performance Patrrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey would be proud of…

A couple of firefighters in England did a smoke alarm safety video where they recreated the dance scene from the movie “Dirty Dancing”.

According to their website, “Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) is encouraging people across the county to “Keep having the time of your life” – “test your smoke alarm weekly”. This video was made to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the classic 1987 movie Dirty Dancing, but also to deliver a serious message about carrying out a quick life-saving weekly check”

I’m guessing this isn’t the easiest dance to do in fire gear, but they pull it off!