KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

VIRAL VIDEO: Firefighters Reenact”Dirty Dancing” Scene For Safety Video

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Dirty Dancing, Fire safety
Screen Shot via YouTube.

This is a performance Patrrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey would be proud of…

A couple of firefighters in England did a smoke alarm safety video where they recreated the dance scene from the movie “Dirty Dancing”.

According to their website, “Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) is encouraging people across the county to “Keep having the time of your life” – “test your smoke alarm weekly”. This video was made to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the classic 1987 movie Dirty Dancing, but also to deliver a serious message about carrying out a quick life-saving weekly check”

I’m guessing this isn’t the easiest dance to do in fire gear, but they pull it off!

 

 

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live