Prince William & Princess Kate Confirm Date for Baby #3!

Prince William and Princess Kate have finally revealed when their third child is due, announcing today on Twitter, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018.” William and Kate had made a surprise announcement back on September 4 that Kate was pregnant for a third time, following the births of Prince George in July 2013 and Princess Charlotte in May 2015. The royal couple has yet to confirm their third baby’s gender.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017