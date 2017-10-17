KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Prince William & Princess Kate Confirm Date for Baby #3!

Trish
Filed Under: Buckingham Palace, Prince William, Princess Kate, Royal Family
(Courtesy: GETTY IMAGES)

Prince William and Princess Kate have finally revealed when their third child is due, announcing today on Twitter, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018.” William and Kate had made a surprise announcement back on September 4 that Kate was pregnant for a third time, following the births of Prince George in July 2013 and Princess Charlotte in May 2015. The royal couple has yet to confirm their third baby’s gender.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live