Opportunity For Cardinals Fans To Plan Their Dream Wedding At Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, MO - JUNE 24: A general view of Busch Stadium during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 24, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

What Cardinals fan wouldn’t want to tie the knot while standing on home plate? You can start planning that dream wedding with some help from the Busch Stadium events crew.

Tickets for their ninth annual Busch Stadium Boutique Bridal Event on Sunday, January 28, 2018, are on sale now at Cardinals.com/BridalShow.

Guests will get a tour of the best spots in Busch Stadium for your weddings and reception. You’ll sample cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from Busch Stadium’s exclusive caterer, Delaware North Sportservice and Executive Chef Larry Johnson, while enjoying live music from a variety of bands and DJs.

But it’s for more than just your wedding day, plan on taking your engagement photos and one-of-a-kind rehearsal dinners too.

In addition, the event will highlight the top photographers, wedding planners, bakers, florists and other vendors throughout the region.

And, each bride will receive a special goodie bag including a copy of the Spring/Summer St. Louis Bride Magazine and a voucher for two free tickets to a 2018 Cardinals home game. Tickets are $12 in advance and $14 at the door on the day of the event, with free parking.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Cardinals.com/BridalShow or call 314.345.9630

