Horror Movies You Must Watch This Halloween

So if your into gory, creepy, just plan terrifying Halloween movies, boy do we have a list for you!

It’s not really Halloween unless you hunker down with a horror movie, which is why Buzzfeed has come out with its picks of 23 genuinely frightful flicks you have to watch this holiday season. Here are several of the spooky suggestions on their list (check the link for the full list):

  • It Follows (2015)
  • The Witch (2015)
  • The Orphanage (2007)
  • The Strangers (2008)
  • High Tension (2003)
  • The Smiling Man (2015)
  • Them (2006)
  • Dead Silence (2007)
  • Hush (2016)
  • Darkness Falls (2003)

For the full list click here! 

And if you are more into the classic thrillers from our favorite decade check out these 80’s horror films:

  • The Shining (1980)
  • Aliens (1986)
  • Possession (1981) 
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • The Fog (1980) 
  • Poltergeist (1982) 
  • Sleep Away Camp (1983)

For the full list click here! 

