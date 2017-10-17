KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Google Photos Can Recognize Your Pets Now

Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Google announced on Monday that its Photos app can now recognize pets and will even sort them into their own groupings. “When you want to look back on old photos of Oliver as a puppy or Mr. Whiskers as a kitten, you no longer need to type ‘dog’ or ‘cat’ into search in Google Photos,” the company said in a statement. “Rolling out in most countries today, you’ll be able to see photos of the cats and dogs now grouped alongside people, and you can label them by name, search to quickly find photos of them, or even better, photos of you and them. This makes it even easier to create albums, movies, or even a photo book of your pet…We hope these features help you better celebrate your four-legged family members in all of their paw-some-ness.” You can read more here.

