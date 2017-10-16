UPS Dogs Facebook Page Is A Thing We Didn’t Know We Needed

Did you know there’s a Facebook page where UPS drivers post photos of dogs – and other furry friends – they meet on their routes?

The UPS DOGS page was created in August 2013 and is operated by UPS drivers all over the country, featuring “pictures of dogs and the UPS drivers they meet day to day,” according to the Facebook page.

The popular page has more than 73,000 followers, and it’s easy to see why.

Turns out, not every dog hates the mailman:

And drivers don’t just have dog visitors! Drivers see cats, raccoons, ducks and peacocks, too:

One thing’s for sure: Both the dogs and drivers seem to enjoy the treat breaks!