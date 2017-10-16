KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Top Family-Friendly Halloween Movies

Filed Under: family friendly movies, Halloween, Halloween movies, Movies
Girls in costumes watching scary movie together on Halloween
(Credit: GETTY IMAGES)

Halloween is around the corner and there’s nothing like jack-o’-lanterns, candy shaped liked pumpkins and costume planning.

But what’s even better, are movies that will put your kids in the spooky spirit!

Check out this list of some of our favorite family-friendly Halloween movies before you plan your next movie night:

  • Hocus Pocus
  • Halloweentown
  • Casper
  • Corpse Bride
  • Under Wraps
  • Don’t Look Under The Bed
  • Tower Of Terror
  • The Little Vampire
  • Little Monsters
  • The Haunted Mansion
  • Monsters Inc.
  • Beetlejuice
  • The Addams Family
  • Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire
  • Twitches
  • Harry Potter
  • Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
  • Monster House
  • Coraline
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live