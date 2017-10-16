Top Family-Friendly Halloween Movies

Halloween is around the corner and there’s nothing like jack-o’-lanterns, candy shaped liked pumpkins and costume planning.
But what’s even better, are movies that will put your kids in the spooky spirit!
Check out this list of some of our favorite family-friendly Halloween movies before you plan your next movie night:
- Hocus Pocus
- Halloweentown
- Casper
- Corpse Bride
- Under Wraps
- Don’t Look Under The Bed
- Tower Of Terror
- The Little Vampire
- Little Monsters
- The Haunted Mansion
- Monsters Inc.
- Beetlejuice
- The Addams Family
- Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire
- Twitches
- Harry Potter
- Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
- Monster House
- Coraline