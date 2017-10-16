Ideas for Halloween Costumes for Lazy People

Creating the perfect Halloween costume doesn’t have to be stressful or time-consuming. Elite Daily has compiled this list of eight costumes that even the laziest of adults can put together. Here they are:
- Thing 1 and Thing 2. All you need is a red shirt and a permanent marker.
- Awkward family photo. Grab some friends, dress in ’90s style clothes and use cardboard to create a portable frame.
- Animal onesie. An animal onesie is like the slightly edgier version of dressing up in your pajamas.
- Two-faced. You can literally just put some some of crazy makeup on one side of your face.
- Bank robber. Wear an all-black outfit and put some nylons on your head.
- The human banana. A banana sweatshirt is an investment in your future.
- Dalmatian (and firefighter). Pick out your oldest white t-shirt, throw some spots on it with marker, and boom. Bonus points if you make your boyfriend wear suspenders and a firefighter hat.
- Taylor Swift. You just need a white t-shirt, red lipstick, and black leggings–or recreate one of Taylor’s iconic music video looks with things in your own closet.