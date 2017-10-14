KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Wildfires Destroy Peanuts Creator Charles Schulz’s Home

Filed Under: Charlie Brown, Charlie Schultz, wildfires

The historically deadly wildfires raging through California this week have destroyed the home of the late Peanuts cartoonist Charles Schulz. Charles’ 78-year-old widow Jean managed to evacuate on Monday before flames engulfed the hillside home in Santa Rosa that she and her late husband built in the 1970s.

The cartoonist lived there until his death in 2000. “It’s the house he died in,” Jean’s stepson Monte Schulz tells the AP. “All of their memorabilia and everything is all gone…That time of our lives is now completely erased.” The nearby Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center has managed to avoid the flames.

Click here to read more. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live