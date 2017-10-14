Wildfires Destroy Peanuts Creator Charles Schulz’s Home

The historically deadly wildfires raging through California this week have destroyed the home of the late Peanuts cartoonist Charles Schulz. Charles’ 78-year-old widow Jean managed to evacuate on Monday before flames engulfed the hillside home in Santa Rosa that she and her late husband built in the 1970s.

The cartoonist lived there until his death in 2000. “It’s the house he died in,” Jean’s stepson Monte Schulz tells the AP. “All of their memorabilia and everything is all gone…That time of our lives is now completely erased.” The nearby Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center has managed to avoid the flames.

Click here to read more.