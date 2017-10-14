KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

KFC Launches Colonel Sanders Halloween Costumes and Trick-or-Treat Buckets

Filed Under: Halloween Costumes, KFC
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images For Turner)

Having some trouble figuring out what to be this Halloween? Just in the nick of time, KFC might have your answer. Today, the fried chicken chain released Colonel (Harland) Sanders costumes and limited-edition trick-or-treating buckets upon the unsuspecting masses. The costume includes a mask with the poultry icon’s notorious black frames and white, bushy hair, stache and goatee. It also includes a vinyl bow-tied bib. The vintage look is inspired by dime store costumes popular among children in the 1970s and 1980s.

kfc halloween costume

Courtesy of KFC

The buckets come in five designs which feature the Colonel dressed as a mummy, a vampire, a cat, a werewolf, a robot (this actually isn’t his first time as a robot), a firefighter, and an astronaut. The brand promised the pails will be sturdy enough to c

arry your (hopefully) epic Snickers, Twix, and Kit-Kat haul.

kfc trick or treat buckets

Courtesy of KFC

In the words of George Felix, KFC’s director of advertising “whether you’re perennial procrastinator or that person who plans next year’s Halloween costume on November 1,”  this costume is for you. (We guess we’ll be seeing a lot of Colonels walking around in the next few weeks then.) If you happen to agree, you can get your own at KFCLimited.com for $5. Although make sure you hop to it by October 23, as that’s the last day to guarantee arrival before the holiday.

Despite being a brand that’s so associated with a single menu item—fried chicken—there really is no telling what KFC will do next.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live