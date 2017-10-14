KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Dwayne Johnson Endorses “The Rock” Test for Sexual Harassment

Filed Under: Dwayne Johnson, The Rock
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

The way “The Rock” test works is if you replace a female co-worker with THE ROCK in your mind, it should help curb sexual harassment in the workplace.

A writer came up with a technique to stop sexual harassment in the workplace. It’s called The Rock Test. Quote, “When a woman approaches you, just replace her in your mind with THE ROCK. Then, behave accordingly.”

For example, if you encounter a pretty woman at work and want to hit on her, think of her instead as “a person who is working very hard to achieve her goals…really professional and ready to take on anything”–just like the famous action star. On Wednesday, Johnson himself tweeted a link to the post with his endorsement. “Cool to see the big response to this,” he wrote. “When you men approach women, just think of me.”

And even The rock, Dwayne Johnson, approves!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live