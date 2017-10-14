Dwayne Johnson Endorses “The Rock” Test for Sexual Harassment

The way “The Rock” test works is if you replace a female co-worker with THE ROCK in your mind, it should help curb sexual harassment in the workplace.

A writer came up with a technique to stop sexual harassment in the workplace. It’s called The Rock Test. Quote, “When a woman approaches you, just replace her in your mind with THE ROCK. Then, behave accordingly.”

For example, if you encounter a pretty woman at work and want to hit on her, think of her instead as “a person who is working very hard to achieve her goals…really professional and ready to take on anything”–just like the famous action star. On Wednesday, Johnson himself tweeted a link to the post with his endorsement. “Cool to see the big response to this,” he wrote. “When you men approach women, just think of me.”

And even The rock, Dwayne Johnson, approves!