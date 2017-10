Remember “The Dress?” Of course you do. Well, this week we have “The Shoe.”

Will you see a pair of shoes as gray and teal OR pink and white?

Someone on Twitter named “TFILDOLANS” posted a picture of her shoe a few days ago. And people are debating whether it’s gray and teal . . . or pink and white.

For what it’s worth, 89% of people who voted in a Buzzfeed poll went with gray and teal.

