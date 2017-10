On Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Pink joined The Roots to help the Fallon sing his latest edition of Hashtags: #FallSongs.

Highlights included Pink singing a fall-inspired parody of Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know,” The Police, “Every Breath You Take,” and her own song “Just Give Me a Reason.”

Pink will perform in St. Louis at Scottrade for her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018, on Tuesday, March 14, 2018.

Click here to get tickets!