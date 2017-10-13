College Student Rigs Dorm Door to Play ‘Seinfeld’ Bass Line

A creative college student in Arizona rigged the door of his dorm room to play a Seinfeld bass line upon being opened.

Twitter user Evan Genuise shared video of his friend walking into the room prompting transition music from the classic 1990s sitcom to play.

“I [built] a door sensor for my dorm,” he wrote on Twitter. Genuise later told BuzzFeed News that he wants to keep the sensor up “forever.”

The video shows Genuise’s friend entering the room while the bass riff plays and the camera zooms in on his dejected face.

In addition to the clever musical setup, the outside of Genuise’s door features a printout of his “snapcode” allowing passersby to add him on Snapchat.